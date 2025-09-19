Matt Cord Gives Week Of 9/22

Contests
Listen to Matt Cord the week of 9/22 for some amazing prizes Connect 3 – a pair of tickets to Night Ranger at Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, PA…

Listen to Matt Cord the week of 9/22 for some amazing prizes

Connect 3 - a pair of tickets to Night Ranger at Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, PA on Sunday, November 23

D-Student Trivia - a pair of tickets to see Matt Rife at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 29th

Lame Ass Trivia - Jason Bonham's - Led Zeppelin Evening on Friday, November 7th

