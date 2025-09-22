Depeche Mode Documentary Dives Into Mexican Cultural Bond and Hits IMAX Screens Worldwide

Contests
Laura Adkins
English singer Dave Gahan, born David Callcott, performs with his band Depeche Mode on stage at the Mediolanum forum in Milan.
Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

A groundbreaking concert film, Depeche Mode: M, hits theaters and IMAX worldwide on October 28. It captures the band's electric performances at Mexico City's Foro Sol Stadium during their Memento Mori Tour in 2023 and 2024.

"At its core, our new film, M, is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people—and Fernando Frías, who directed and conceived the film, did a beautiful job telling that story ... through the lens of Mexican culture and our shows in Mexico City," said lead singer Dave Gahan, according to Consequence.

Frías shot the film across three packed shows, with crowds totaling over 200,000. His work weaves together the band's latest music. Short scenes mix with sweeping concert footage to paint a rich picture. A limited global cinematic release will start on October 28, and tickets for a one-night IMAX screening in the UK go on sale on September 17. This movie serves as a tribute to former keyboard player Andy Fletcher, who passed away in 2022.

Frías earned critical praise for I'm No Longer Here. His work swept the Ariel Academy Awards with 10 wins, including top honors for Best Picture and Direction. These are the Mexican equivalents of the US Academy Awards.

The Memento Mori Tour marked a turning point. Depeche Mode played to packed venues, reaching 3 million fans across 112 shows. They performed songs from their 15th album, Memento Mori.

"We're proud to continue our longstanding collaboration with Sony Music Vision and IMAX to bring Depeche Mode: M to audiences worldwide," said Marc Allenby, the CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, according to Antimusic. "This cinematic experience is a perfect celebration of the Memento Mori Tour and the deep connection Depeche Mode has with their global fanbase." Fans can buy tickets through the film's website for the October theatrical launch.

Depeche Mode
Laura AdkinsWriter
