Paul McCartney’s 2025 ‘Got Back Tour’ Is a Hot Ticket

Paul McCartney will start a 20-date North American tour on September 29. He'll return to stadiums across the U.S. and Canada for the first time since 2022 in the Got Back Tour.

Starting at Palm Desert's Acrisure Arena, the shows wind through major cities until a grand two-night finish at Chicago's United Center in late November. Massive venues dot the schedule, from Las Vegas to Minneapolis.

Fans rushed to grab seats during the July 15 presale. Palm Desert's show disappeared during the presale within minutes. Chicago and Las Vegas still had seats available, though Chicago's lowest-priced tickets started at $303.

Desperate fans overloaded websites, trapped in online queues for hours. Vegas remained the budget choice, with tickets running just a fraction of Palm Desert's entry price.

Those wanting the full VIP experience — including soundcheck access and tour merchandise — paid thousands at select stops. These premium packages topped an already pricey list.

The quick sell-out matches past tour patterns. When McCartney plays smaller venues or first-time cities, tickets vanish and resale prices jump.

As tickets sold out within hours of the presale launch, resale prices bounced around. McCartney hasn't toured North American stadiums since his 2022 run. Fans found $150 deals on resale sites, but most venues kept their high initial prices. Most people paid around $250, but prime floor seats jumped over $1,000. The nosebleed seats? Still a hefty $174.

Each show lasts about three hours as McCartney dips into his rich musical past. The set list blends Beatles classics, Wings favorites, and solo songs. At the end of each night, crowds will hear the famous Abbey Road trio, "Golden Slumbers," "Carry That Weight," and "The End." Other tracks will include "Hey Jude" and "Band on the Run."