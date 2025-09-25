Slash’s ‘Live at S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Fest’ Film Captures Blues Magic, Releases on November 7

Slash plans to release a concert film and live album, Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, on November 7. The recording captures his set from the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Denver's Mission Ballroom on July 17, 2024.

His band, Blues Ball, backs him. Teddy "ZigZag" Andreadis works the keys and blows the harmonica. Tash Neal strikes the rhythm strings. Johnny Griparic pumps the bass lines, and Michael Jerome pounds the drums.

A fresh spin on Fleetwood Mac's "Oh Well" leads off as the first single. The set spanned 15 tracks, breathing new life into raw blues standards like "Parchman Farm Blues," "Killing Floor," "Key to the Highway," "It Takes a Lot to Laugh," and "Born Under a Bad Sign." The band also unleashed an original cut called "Metal Chestnut."

Between songs, the film catches the ex-Guns N' Roses axeman sharing his blues roots and his creative process. Music lovers can snag the release in 2CD+DVD, 2CD+Blu-ray, or triple vinyl formats.

The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Tour lasted for six weeks in summer 2024. Guest stars included Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Larkin Poe, and Jackie Venson. S.E.R.P.E.N.T. stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Equality N' Tolerance.

The shows pulled in $125,000 for five nonprofits. These groups push for better mental health care, equal rights, and aid to those in need. They followed Slash's solo record, Orgy of the Damned, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart in 2024.