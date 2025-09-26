Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to an Advanced Screening of Tron: Ares
Listen to Kristen the week of 9/29 for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see an advanced screening of Tron: Ares on Tuesday, October 7th, at 7pm…
In partnership withAllied Global Marketing
Listen to Kristen the week of 9/29 for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see an advanced screening of Tron: Ares on Tuesday, October 7th, at 7pm at Regal King of Prussia. A highly sophisticated Program, Ares, is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission. Tron: Ares in theaters October 10th