Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti Anniversary Set Lands at No. 6 on Billboard Vinyl Chart

The new Led Zeppelin Live EP shot to No. 6 on Billboard's Vinyl Albums chart while claiming the No. 9 spot on Top Album Sales. With 9,500 units moved, this marks their first top 10 record in a decade, according to Forbes.

Released to mark Physical Graffiti's golden anniversary, the four-track EP captures raw power from two historic performances. Fans can hear thundering versions of "In My Time of Dying" and "Trampled Underfoot" from Earls Court in 1975, plus blistering takes of "Sick Again" and "Kashmir" recorded at Knebworth in 1979.

Swan Song Records dropped a three-LP special edition of Physical Graffiti with the EP. This expanded package serves up the classic double album with crisp new sound, plus a bonus record stuffed with early versions and alternate takes.

The EP made its mark across five Billboard lists. Past the top 10 showings, it struck No. 12 on Top Hard Rock Albums, hit No. 38 on Top Rock & Alternative Albums, and cracked the Billboard 200 at No. 150.

"From time to time, the group manages to appear on a lucky few tallies with older collections, but thanks to a major anniversary, the pioneering rock troupe debuts its new Live EP on multiple tallies," said Hugh McIntyre through Forbes.

The band's Billboard success spans generations. They've scored eleven top 10s on the Vinyl Albums chart, with four reaching No. 1. Physical Graffiti, Led Zeppelin IV, their first album, and Celebration Day stand at the peak.