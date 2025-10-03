Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to an Advanced Screening of Black Phone 2

Contests
Listen to Kristen the week of 10/6 and enter the Keyword below for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see an Advanced Screening of Black Phones 2 on Tuesday, October 14th, at 7:00pm at the AMC Cherry Hill. Ethan Hawke returns to the most sinister role of his career as The Grabber seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing Finn’s younger sister. This chilling new chapter promises more suspense, twists, and thrills, perfect for fans of edge-of-your-seat horror. Black Phone 2 only in Theaters October 17th.

