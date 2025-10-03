Ozzy Osbourne’s Last Black Sabbath Show Coming to Movie Theaters in 2026

Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath will hit the big screen in 2026. Back to the Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow captures the July 5 performance at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, just weeks before his death at 76.

Black Sabbath stated, “Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park. ... The film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance,” according to Variety. The film includes performances of "War Pigs," "Iron Man," "Children of the Grave," "Paranoid," and other hits.

Action star Jason Momoa hosted, and music giants from many different decades shared the spotlight. Metallica thundered through their set. Guns N' Roses lit up the stage. Slayer and Pantera added their might to the mix. The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler made surprise visits.

The night peaked with an unforgettable drum battle. Tool's Danny Carey, Blink-182's Travis Barker, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith pounded out rhythms that shook the ground. Yungblud and Ghost's Papa V also took turns on stage.