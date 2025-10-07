Bruce Springsteen Shares Hilarious Karaoke Mishap Ahead of Biopic Release

At Jimmy Kimmel Live last Thursday, Bruce Springsteen shared a story about his first and final try at karaoke. The chat came ahead of his upcoming biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Springsteen said, “I decided I was going to do The Temptations‘ ‘Ain't Too Proud to Beg. And so I assume, I'm gonna get up there, I'm going to sing a few notes, and this place is going to go wild. So I got up there, I started singing, and they thought I was just another [guy] ... who got up onstage and was trying to do karaoke. So it was really disappointing. I've never done it again.”

The rock star, who has won 20 GRAMMY awards, sat next to Jeremy Allen White on the show. White played Springsteen in the new film, which shows how the 1982 album, Nebraska, came to life.

White, 34, lit up while talking about filming at New Jersey's Stone Pony venue in Asbury Park. "There's about 300 really excited background actors and most of them are from New Jersey and maybe even from around Asbury Park," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Scott Cooper, who directs the film, focused on the raw moments behind Nebraska. “I was interested in a man who's sitting alone in a bedroom with a four-track recorder facing this unresolved trauma and mental health illness, asking the questions that we all often ask when we're lost ... I knew at that point this was a film I had to make,” he said, according to The Independent.