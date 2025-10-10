Garbage Comes Back to Madison for Packed Show

At The Sylvee in Madison on October 3, Garbage rocked a full house during their Happy Endings tour. The show marked their first return to Wisconsin's capital since 2018, and it was sold out.

Back in their birthplace, they mixed fresh tracks with hits from their Smart Studios days. The band hit the stage after a seven-month delay. A planned June show at Breese Stevens Field fell through when smoke from Canadian fires filled the air. On Facebook, the band announced, "Our 8th album, Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, is out now. Stream, watch, or buy."

While billing this as their final major tour, they hinted at future intimate performances in Madison. The crowd erupted at this news.

The group's roots date back to Madison in 1994. Smart Studios chiefs Butch Vig and Steve Marker joined forces with bassist Duke Erikson, a musician known for his work with Spooner. Mid-concert, Erikson stopped to honor Dave Benton with a raised glass. His old Spooner bandmate lost his fight with sarcoma in September. Benton's final stage appearance came during a July reunion at Atwood Music Hall.