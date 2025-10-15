MGK TSO Weekend! Enter to win a pair of tickets to see the Trans Siberian Orchestra!

102.9 MGK’s Classic Christmas Tradition, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, returns–Sunday, December 21st at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Listen this weekend to win your way in - Cyndy and Paul will have chances each hour for you to enter. Or get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.com! A portion of ticket sales benefits the Salvation Army. See Trans-Siberian Orchestra - from Philadelphia’s Classic Rock, 102.9 MGK! Ticketmaster