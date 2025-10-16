Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert Spurs Plans for Annual Memorial Event

A trademark application filed by Monowise Ltd, which manages Ozzy Osbourne's rights, seeks to turn Back to the Beginning, Ozzy Osbourne's final concert, into a yearly tribute show. The firm started the process in the U.S., and it plans to do the same in the UK.

Documents filed in the U.S. classify the event as a live musical performance while protecting product rights. Villa Park in Birmingham, England, hosted the first Back to the Beginning show on July 5. Ozzy took the stage with Black Sabbath's original lineup one last time. Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward participated.

The show marked Ozzy's final performance before his death on July 22. "Before he went onstage, I ran back into the dressing room and I just gave him a big hug. I just kissed him," Jack Osbourne said to Good Morning America. He watched the concert with his brother. "We both were just crying, it wasn't because of feeling sorry for him. It wasn't because we were sad for him. I think it was because we knew it was the last time,