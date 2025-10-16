Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert Spurs Plans for Annual Memorial Event

A trademark application filed by Monowise Ltd, which manages Ozzy Osbourne’s rights, seeks to turn Back to the Beginning, Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert, into a yearly tribute show. The firm…

Laura Adkins
Ozzy Osbourne at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios in Los Angeles, Ca. October 12, 2001.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

A trademark application filed by Monowise Ltd, which manages Ozzy Osbourne's rights, seeks to turn Back to the Beginning, Ozzy Osbourne's final concert, into a yearly tribute show. The firm started the process in the U.S., and it plans to do the same in the UK.

Documents filed in the U.S. classify the event as a live musical performance while protecting product rights. Villa Park in Birmingham, England, hosted the first Back to the Beginning show on July 5. Ozzy took the stage with Black Sabbath's original lineup one last time. Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward participated. 

The show marked Ozzy's final performance before his death on July 22. "Before he went onstage, I ran back into the dressing room and I just gave him a big hug. I just kissed him," Jack Osbourne said to Good Morning America. He watched the concert with his brother. "We both were just crying, it wasn't because of feeling sorry for him. It wasn't because we were sad for him. I think it was because we knew it was the last time,

The event raised millions to support Acorns Children's Hospice, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Cure Parkinson's. Ozzy learned about his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2019. Metal giants shared the stage that night. Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Slayer played sets. The crowd watched video messages from Jack Black, Ricky Gervais, and Dolly Parton between acts.

MetallicaOzzy Osbourne
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Billy Joel is obviously a favorite in the Big Apple. He played a record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
MusicMusic of Billy Joel to Be Honored at Special New York City ConcertAnne Erickson
A split image of Ronnie Wood on the left and Tina Turner on the right.
MusicRolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood Opens Up About Backstage Times with Tina TurnerLaura Adkins
American psychedelic rock band, The Doors during a press conference at Heathrow Airport, London (left to right); drummer John Densmore, keyboard player Ray Mansarek, vocalist Jim Morrison (1943 - 1971) and guitarist Robby Krieger.
MusicThe Doors Put Out Limited 3-LP Set of 1969 Los Angeles ShowLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect