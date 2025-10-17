Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Grateful Dead Puts Out Limited 25,000-Copy Set of 1981 London Shows

Grateful Dead announced their next release, Dave’s Picks Vol. 56, which features the band playing at London’s Rainbow Theatre over two nights in 1981. This release marks the final installment…

Dan Teodorescu
The band Grateful Dead performs at the Mid-Atlantic Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC.
David McNew via Getty Images

Grateful Dead announced their next release, Dave's Picks Vol. 56, which features the band playing at London's Rainbow Theatre over two nights in 1981. This release marks the final installment in the 2025 series.

The recordings catch the first two nights of what turned into a four-show run that came after a seven-year break from European stages.

Dead archivist David Lemieux shot his take near Big Ben. "These London shows are right up there with the best," said Lemieux, according to Everett Post. "Some really, really wonderful, wonderful music to end the year."

Both nights include plenty of classics, such as "Friend of the Devil," "Scarlet Begonias," "Althea," "Truckin'," and "Alabama Getaway." The release includes almost every song from both shows.

Since 2012, Dave's Picks has found valuable footage from the Dead's massive archive. This latest gem keeps the tradition strong, bringing crystal-clear sound to these historic nights.

Orders opened Oct.r 14 for this strictly limited run. With just 25,000 numbered copies pressed, these discs stand as rare artifacts from a legendary band. Fans can get their copy from the band's official store.

Bob WeirGrateful Dead
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
New Freddie Mercury Book on the Way
MusicNew Freddie Mercury Book on the WayAnne Erickson
Maynard James Keenan, singer of TOOL american Rock band, performs on the concert at Calle 2 on March 18, 2025 in Zapopan, Mexico.
MusicTeen Drummer Tyler Visser Pulls Off Epic 7.5-Hour Tool MarathonLaura Adkins
Bon Jovi attends the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in New York City.
MusicJon Bon Jovi’s Autobiography ‘Forever’ Becomes Fastest-Selling Book, Reveals Untold Stories and Musical InsightsDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect