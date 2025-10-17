Grateful Dead Puts Out Limited 25,000-Copy Set of 1981 London Shows

Grateful Dead announced their next release, Dave's Picks Vol. 56, which features the band playing at London's Rainbow Theatre over two nights in 1981. This release marks the final installment in the 2025 series.

The recordings catch the first two nights of what turned into a four-show run that came after a seven-year break from European stages.

Dead archivist David Lemieux shot his take near Big Ben. "These London shows are right up there with the best," said Lemieux, according to Everett Post. "Some really, really wonderful, wonderful music to end the year."

Both nights include plenty of classics, such as "Friend of the Devil," "Scarlet Begonias," "Althea," "Truckin'," and "Alabama Getaway." The release includes almost every song from both shows.

Since 2012, Dave's Picks has found valuable footage from the Dead's massive archive. This latest gem keeps the tradition strong, bringing crystal-clear sound to these historic nights.