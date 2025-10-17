Contests
Matt Cord’s Prizes Week Of 10/20

Listen to Matt Cord the week of 10/20 for some amazing prizes Connect 3 – a 4-pack of tickets to Dorney Park and their Halloween Haunt! D-Student Trivia – win…

Matt Cord Weekly Prize

Connect 3 - a 4-pack of tickets to Dorney Park and their Halloween Haunt!

D-Student Trivia - win a 4-pack of tickets to see Bryan Adams - "Roll with the Punches Tour"

Lame Ass Trivia - pair of tickets to see Steve Hackett - North American Tour - on Saturday October 25th

