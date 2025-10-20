Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Rush Fifty Something Tour 2026 – Win Tickets

102.9 WMGK welcomes Rush – Fifty Something Tour 2026 – Friday, August 21st at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Get all the presale info on our Concert Page HERE. The general on…

Eric Simon
Rush Fifty Something Tour 2026 concert poster art featuring a traffic light and the band name and tour name.
In partnership with
Live Nation

102.9 WMGK welcomes Rush - Fifty Something Tour 2026 - Friday, August 21st at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Get all the presale info on our Concert Page HERE. The general on sale is Friday 10/31 at 12n.

Listen to Matt, Kristen and Tony each day for the MGK RUSH WORD OF THE DAY, then enter it below for a chance to win tickets to the show. One entry per person, per day. Contest ends Thursday, 10/30/25. Three winners will be selected from among all eligible entries from this online contest.

Rush
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
Matt Cord Weekly Prize
ContestsMatt Cord’s Prizes Week Of 10/20brendan petrilli
Enter to win a pair of tickets to The Outlaws and Artimus Pyle Band
ContestsEnter to win a pair of tickets to The Outlaws and Artimus Pyle Bandbrendan petrilli
Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to see SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE
ContestsEnter to win a 4-pack of tickets to see SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHEREbrendan petrilli
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect