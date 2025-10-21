Eric Clapton Coming Back to Spain in 2026 for Much-Awaited Shows

Eric Clapton is planning some shows in Spain after two decades away. He'll take the stage twice in May 2026, first at Madrid's Movistar Arena, then at Barcelona's Palau Sant Jordi.

Tickets start at approximately $52 (€45) and early birds can snap them up through Live Nation's pre-sale on Monday. The main sale kicks off on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Clapton is the only artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on three different occasions: first with The Yardbirds, Cream, and as a solo artist.

Born in Ripley in 1945, the British star has won 18 GRAMMYs. His guitar work has lit up stages with stars like Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Sting, and many others.

"Wonderful Tonight" is his most popular single, with more than four million copies sold worldwide. His raw, powerful "Layla" from '71 is also a crowd favorite.