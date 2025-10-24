Contests
Slayer Celebrates 40 Years of ‘Reign in Blood’ With 2026 Texas Festival Comeback

Slayer will play at Texas Motor Speedway on Oct. 24, 2026. The band marks four decades since Reign in Blood hit stores, and they’ll share the stage with System of…

Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Guitarist Gary Wayne Holt, bassist Tom Araya and guitarist Kerry King of Slayer performs onstage at the 2014 Revolver Golden Gods Awards at Club Nokia on April 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Slayer will play at Texas Motor Speedway on Oct. 24, 2026. The band marks four decades since Reign in Blood hit stores, and they'll share the stage with System of a Down, Deftones, and The Prodigy at the first-ever Sick New World Texas fest.

The Fort Worth show marks their first confirmed date of 2026. Slayer consists of Kerry King, Tom Araya, Paul Bostaph, and Gary Holt. Evanescence, Mastodon, and Clutch round out the stacked lineup.

Reign in Blood was released on Oct. 20, 1986, and it's still one of the most iconic and influential metal albums ever made.

This Texas date adds to their live comeback streak.  They've played seven shows after reuniting in 2024. Last year saw them crush sets at Cardiff's Blackweir Fields and London's Finsbury Park, as reported by Hello Rayo.

Their most recent U.S. show was at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania on Sept. 20. Just 48 hours before, they played Kentucky's Louder Than Life festival. The band also performed at Black Sabbath's final Villa Park show in Birmingham on July 5.

While Bring Me The Horizon takes the slot in Las Vegas, Texas gets the real deal. Fans can snag early tickets at SickNewWorldFest.com/Texas starting Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. Public sales start that same day, if spots remain.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
