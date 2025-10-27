The Doors Mark 60th Anniversary With 4K Documentary Re-Release and Global ‘Riders on the Storm’ Performance

A restored 4K version of The Doors' GRAMMY-winning film When You're Strange hits theaters Dec. 4 and 6. The screening adds a re-recorded version of "Riders on the Storm" with John Densmore and Robby Krieger joining in.

The updated screening starts with new words from the two living band members. It then continues with a worldwide premiere of the new "Riders on the Storm" version, with Densmore and Krieger being joined by special guests in partnership with the Playing for Change music project.

Tom DiCillo's film, with Johnny Depp featuring as the narrator, shows never-before-seen clips from the band's start in 1965 until Jim Morrison's death in 1971.

The new "Riders on the Storm" opens with beats from the Lakota Drum Group. This marks a big step for Playing For Change, as money from the project will build their first U.S. music school, helping teach Native American youth.

Hits like "Light My Fire" shot the band to stardom. They crafted six albums and moved more than 100 million records. Awards piled up fast — a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame came in 1993. Then a GRAMMY for lifetime work, plus that shining star on Hollywood's famous street in 2007.

As the band turns 60, this film shows how Morrison, Ray Manzarek, Krieger, and Densmore changed music forever. Back in 2009, their story won big at the GRAMMYs for Best Long Form Video.