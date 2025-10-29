Paul McCartney to Share Post-Beatles Life Story While Crafting New Music

Paul McCartney plans to unveil Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run next November. The book tells his tale after The Beatles ended. At 83, he's also busy writing music — lots of it.

"Right now, I have 25 songs that I'm finishing in the next few months, new songs that are interesting," McCartney wrote in the memoir's foreword, according to American Songwriter.

The book shows his raw pain after the 1970 Beatles split. "In so many ways, I was dead … a 27-­year-­old about-­to-­become-­ex-­Beatle, drowning in a sea of legal and personal rows that were sapping my energy, in need of a complete life makeover," McCartney wrote in an excerpt shared by Parade Magazine.

Each day starts the same for McCartney in his studio. He takes vitamins, eats fruit and cereal, then drives twenty minutes to make music. Simple habits fuel his creative work.

His mind catches musical sparks from daily life — when sounds catch his ear, they often turn into fresh songs. Other times, memories weave through his writing, shaping new tunes with old feelings.

Back in '56, McCartney and Lennon started making music together. Harrison and Starr joined later, forming The Beatles. They made twelve albums before splitting up in 1970, though the final papers weren't signed until late '74.

His Got Back World Tour now fills stages across North America. Starting in Santa Barbara last month, the shows will end with two big nights in Chicago. The United Center hosts these final concerts next November.