Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Paul McCartney to Share Post-Beatles Life Story While Crafting New Music

Paul McCartney plans to unveil Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run next November. The book tells his tale after The Beatles ended. At 83, he’s also busy…

Melissa Lianne
Paul McCartney performs on Opening Night of the One On One Tour at Save Mart Center on April 13, 2016 in Fresno, California.
Steve Jennings / Stringer via Getty Images

Paul McCartney plans to unveil Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run next November. The book tells his tale after The Beatles ended. At 83, he's also busy writing music — lots of it.

"Right now, I have 25 songs that I'm finishing in the next few months, new songs that are interesting," McCartney wrote in the memoir's foreword, according to American Songwriter.

The book shows his raw pain after the 1970 Beatles split. "In so many ways, I was dead  …  a 27-­year-­old about-­to-­become-­ex-­Beatle, drowning in a sea of legal and personal rows that were sapping my energy, in need of a complete life makeover," McCartney wrote in an excerpt shared by Parade Magazine.

Each day starts the same for McCartney in his studio. He takes vitamins, eats fruit and cereal, then drives twenty minutes to make music. Simple habits fuel his creative work.

His mind catches musical sparks from daily life — when sounds catch his ear, they often turn into fresh songs. Other times, memories weave through his writing, shaping new tunes with old feelings.

Back in '56, McCartney and Lennon started making music together. Harrison and Starr joined later, forming The Beatles. They made twelve albums before splitting up in 1970, though the final papers weren't signed until late '74.

His Got Back World Tour now fills stages across North America. Starting in Santa Barbara last month, the shows will end with two big nights in Chicago. The United Center hosts these final concerts next November.

Fans can find tour dates, tickets, and information on the upcoming book by visiting McCartney's website

Paul McCartneythe beatles
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Musician Michael Poulsen of Volbeat performs onstage during day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2016 in Indio, California.
MusicVolbeat Grabs 12th No. 1 Hit on Billboard Mainstream Rock ChartDan Teodorescu
It's absolutely commonplace to hear Metallica cranked out of classic and active rock radio stations morning, noon and night.
MusicMetallica Songs That Conquered the AirwavesAnne Erickson
(L-R) Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Allen White attend the AFI FEST 2025 Presented By Canva Opening Night "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 22, 2025
MusicSpringsteen Biopic Shines with Jeremy Allen White & Greta Van Fleet’s Kiszka BrothersLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect