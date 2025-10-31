Sting Leads Star-Studded November Concert Lineup With ‘STING 3.0’ Tour

Sting will perform at Seminole Hard Rock Event Center on Nov. 10. His STING 3.0 Tour strips things down to basics. The Police lead singer performs with guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas in a trio setup.

Several North American shows sold out fast, and critics praised the performances. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer built his name as a solo artist and The Police's main songwriter. He won 17 GRAMMY awards and sold 100 million albums across the globe. His trophy case also holds four BRIT Awards, an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and four Oscar nominations for Best Original Song.

This tour marks a fresh chapter, with his entire back catalog filtered through a three-piece band. The approach sparked his new track, "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)." Four-time GRAMMY winner Robert Orton mixed it, and Cherrytree Music Company/Interscope Records released it.

Many other bands will perform in the Tampa Bay area in November. Lainey Wilson will bring her Whirlwind World Tour to Benchmark International Arena on Nov. 7. Her hit singles include "Things a Man Oughta Know," "Heart Like a Truck," "Wildflowers and Wild Horses, and "Watermelon Moonshine."

Bryan Adams brings his Roll with the Punches Tour to Benchmark on Nov. 10, and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will join him as special guests. Comedian Nate Bargatze will play the same location on Nov. 13 and 14. While he hosts, three contestants will compete to prove they're anything but average.

November also features The Mars Volta, Jack's Mannequin, The Wallflowers, Thomas Dolby, and Waterparks. Jazz fans can catch the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and the Suncoast Jazz Festival from Nov. 21 to 24.

Sting will release The Last Ship (Expanded Edition) on Dec. 5. On Facebook, the artist wrote, "Available in digital and physical formats, including CD and 2-disc vinyl, the forthcoming album release expands upon the original deluxe edition of Sting's 2013 solo album with the addition of five brand new, never-before-released recordings."