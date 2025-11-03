Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter to win a pair of tickets to Drexel basketball vs UPenn

Enter to win a pair of suite tickets to Drexel vs Penn on Friday, November 21st at Daskalakis Athletic Center, to join the 76ers in game announcer Matt Cord for…

brendan petrilli

Enter to win a pair of suite tickets to Drexel vs Penn on Friday, November 21st at Daskalakis Athletic Center, to join the 76ers in game announcer Matt Cord for a Big Five basketball game. The suite tickets are some of the best seats in the house to experience all the Division One hoops action and hear me announce the starting lineups! Single game tickets start at just twenty-five dollars! Get tickets now at Drexel.EDU/DragonTickets

BasketballDrexel
brendan petrilliWriter
Related Stories
Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to Temple Basketball vs LaSalle
ContestsEnter to win a 4-pack of tickets to Temple Basketball vs LaSallebrendan petrilli
Enter to win a pair of tickets to The History of Renaissance featuring Annie Haslam & Jim McCarty
ContestsEnter to win a pair of tickets to The History of Renaissance featuring Annie Haslam & Jim McCartybrendan petrilli
Matt Cord Weekly Prize
ContestsMatt Cord’s Prizes Week Of 11/3brendan petrilli
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect