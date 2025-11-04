Robert Plant and Saving Grace Launch North American Tour With Led Zeppelin Classics

Robert Plant and his band, Saving Grace, performed their first North American show on October 30 at the Capitol Theater in Wheeling, West Virginia. Plant focused on new material as well as iconic songs. The 14-song set wove together five Led Zeppelin tracks and six songs from the group's debut album.

On Facebook, Plant said, "Robert Plant and Saving Grace's fall tour kicks off. ... See you on the road!"

The performance featured "Ramble On," "The Rain Song," "Friends," "Four Sticks," and "Gallows Pole" from the Led Zeppelin catalog. Saving Grace also performed "For the Turnstiles," a cover of a Neil Young song.

The group brings together Plant, singer Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown. Each member gets room to lead during performances.

The songs from the Saving Grace album felt more powerful live. Plant and Dian held a long note together to close out their cover of Low's "Everybody's Song," which brought the sold-out crowd to its feet.

The setlist also included "The Cuckoo," "Higher Rock," "Soul Of a Man," "Let the Four Winds Blow," "Too Far From You," "It's a Beautiful Day Today," and "As I Roved Out." The material spanned Plant's work from Led Zeppelin II, Led Zeppelin III, Led Zeppelin IV, Houses of the Holy, and his solo album, Mighty Rearranger.

The band released their first album earlier this year. The tour continues through November with stops in major cities across North America.