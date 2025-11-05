George Thorogood & The Destroyers Announce 2026 ‘Baddest Show On Earth’ Tour Across U.S. and Canada

George Thorogood & The Destroyers revealed 21 dates for the 2026 leg of their Baddest Show On Earth Tour. It starts on March 6 in Highland, California. The final show will be in Ottawa, Ontario, on April 4.

"When we decided to call this tour The Baddest Show On Earth, we had no doubt we could back it up night after night," said George Thorogood on his official website. "We're playing great venues in some of our favorite markets, and it's guaranteed we can make you feel like a teenager again."

The Robert Cray Band will open some of the shows, including stops in Duluth, Minnesota, and Joliet, Illinois, while Canyon Lights supports other nights.

Canadian fans get nine shows across five provinces. The band visits British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario, while U.S. crowds in California, Nevada, Oregon, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio get their own dates.

Since their 1977 debut, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have performed more than 8,000 live concerts. Album sales have topped 15 million across five decades. The band features Jeff Simon on drums, Bill Blough handling bass, Jim Suhler playing guitar, and Buddy Leach on saxophone. Their best-known songs include "Bad to the Bone," "I Drink Alone," "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," "Move It On Over," and "Who Do You Love."