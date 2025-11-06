Contests
Paul McCartney Rocks Sold-Out Shows and Announces New Wings Compilation

Paul McCartney releases a Wings compilation album on Nov. 7. The 83-year-old handpicked every track. Buyers can grab it in different ways. A 1LP and 2CD version hits stores, and…

Laura Adkins
Musician Sir Paul McCartney performs onstage at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute to Paul McCartney held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Jason Merritt via Getty Images

Paul McCartney releases a Wings compilation album on Nov. 7. The 83-year-old handpicked every track.

Buyers can grab it in different ways. A 1LP and 2CD version hits stores, and there's a bigger 3LP 180g vinyl package with 32 tracks. The three-LP version packs in classics like "Band on the Run," "Live and Let Die," "Jet," and Let 'Em In.

The 3LP package arrives in a hardback slipcase that McCartney designed with Aubrey Powell from Hipgnosis. Inside, there's a booklet with an intro from the ex-Beatle, plus Powell's notes on each album's artwork. A poster comes tucked inside, as well.

McCartney first played the city in 1965, when the Beatles took Atlanta Stadium. He's returned eight more times, including a 1976 Wings gig at the Omni.

The current tour runs 35 songs across seven decades. Help! popped back into the setlist after disappearing for over 30 years. Coming Up showed up again, as well.

Sisters Lillian, 19, and Faith Merriman, 22, drove from Orlando for one show. "I'm so excited," Lillian said, according to GPB. "I've loved the Beatles for a long time."

Rusty Anderson handles guitar, Brian Ray plays guitar and bass, Abe Laboriel Jr. plays drums, and Paul "Wix" Wickens plays keyboards. Each concert honors John Lennon and George Harrison. Ringo Starr hit 85 in July.

The tour pushes through late November. A book about Wings arrives later this year. On Instagram, McCartney wrote, "I'm so very happy to be transported back to the time that was Wings and relive some of our madcap adventures. ... We proved Wings could be a really good band. To play to huge audiences in the same way The Beatles had and have an impact in a different way. It was a huge buzz."

BeatlesPaul McCartney
Laura AdkinsWriter
