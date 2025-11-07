The Doors’ Final Chapter Revisited as ‘When You’re Strange’ hits Theaters in December

American rock band The Doors perform at the Ondine Club in New York City, November 1966. From left to right, keyboard player Ray Manzarek, singer Jim Morrison and guitarist Robby Krieger.

The Doors climbed to No. 11 on the pop charts in 1971 with "Love Her Madly." Jim Morrison faced a six-month prison sentence at the time. The track marked their highest-charting single in three years and appeared on their final album, L.A. Woman.

Guitarist Robbie Krieger wrote the song while Morrison's freedom hung in the balance. He had been arrested after he supposedly exposed himself to a concert audience in Miami back in March 1969. Krieger created it on a 12-string acoustic guitar he'd purchased. He drew inspiration from his relationship with his girlfriend, who later became his wife.

Fans will soon have a chance to revisit the band’s legacy on the big screen. The Doors: When You’re Strange returns to cinemas worldwide starting December 4, offering an inside look at one of America’s most influential rock bands through behind-the-scenes footage and narration by Johnny Depp.

Morrison joined the group in the studio while free on bond. Krieger included mysterious lyrics in the song, such as "Seven horses seem/To be on the mark."

Producer Paul Rothchild abandoned the recording sessions after hearing "Love Her Madly," voicing concerns about its style. Krieger himself questioned whether it should be the lead single, preferring "Riders On The Storm" instead.

The band brought in bassist Jerry Scheff, and keyboardist Ray Manzarek contributed an organ solo. Morrison delivered one of his warmest-ever vocal performances on the song. It became the lead single from the L.A. Woman album and connected with audiences.