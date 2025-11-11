Slash Reflects on Ace Frehley Following Death: ‘One of the Great ’70s Rock Guitar Heroes’

Slash honored Ace Frehley after the KISS guitarist died in October at 74. The Guns N' Roses player described him as among the last towering rock guitar icons from the 1970s.

"The funny thing about Ace is that when I was a kid coming up, I couldn't stand KISS," said Slash to Vice. "The theatrics of it got in the way for me. I just couldn't. I didn't buy into it."

The two became friends in the early 2000s after Slash left Guns N' Roses. They recorded music together several times and also shared stages at various shows.

"As I came to appreciate KISS's music later, I really came to appreciate Ace," said Slash. "Then I got to meet him and play with him in the early millennium, and we've been friends ever since. I've recorded with him a couple of times, and I've gotten on stage with him a couple of times. He's the real deal, one of the great '70s rock guitar heroes, one of the last of them. It's sad that he isn't here. I haven't even fully digested that yet."

Guns N' Roses started in the Los Angeles underground scene in the mid-1980s, while KISS had already removed their makeup and swapped band members. The two acts nearly crossed paths when GNR were set to open for Frehley's Comet project, but the shows never happened.

Paul Stanley wrote in his autobiography that he discovered Slash through his mother, who sewed clothes for David Bowie. KISS considered the teenage guitarist when Frehley left, but his young age prevented him from joining.

Other guitarists praised Frehley's influence after his death. Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine spoke about him. So did Mike McCready from Pearl Jam and John 5. All three discussed his impact on how they play.