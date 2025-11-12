Alice Cooper Tells Young Musicians to Study The Beatles’ Songwriting Approach

Alice Cooper pushed aspiring musicians to absorb The Beatles during a Q&A on November 7 at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp in Scottsdale, Arizona. The shock rock pioneer insisted that studying how the band built melodies matters for songwriters across every genre.

"Listen to THE BEATLES. Yeah. I'm not kidding. When it comes to writing songs, listen to the simplicity of THE BEATLES," Cooper said, according to Metal Addicts. "I don't care if you're writing a death metal song. A song, first of all, isn't just a riff and a drum beat."

Cooper spoke about bands that skip melodic structure. He said he keeps running into groups that throw aggression at listeners without building actual songs. The performer suggests musicians dedicate a week to the Beach Boys, The Beatles, and The Four Seasons. He wants them to grasp how verses, bridges, and choruses fit together. "Why are those songs [from THE BEATLES] still being played on the radio? Because of melody, the melody — we all want to hear the melodies," Cooper added.

Cooper has pointed to The Beatles as a major influence since he was a kid. In 2020, the musician placed Meet The Beatles! on his list of top albums for Rolling Stone magazine. He said that the album knocked him out because he had never heard anything like it before. Cooper also said that writing "I Want To Hold Your Hand" was harder than composing "Bohemian Rhapsody."