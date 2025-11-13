The Guess Who Reunite for First Tour in 23 Years: Takin’ It Back 2025

Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman will hit the road across Canada as The Guess Who in 2026. It's been 23 years since their last tour. The Takin' It Back tour starts on May 26 at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, and it includes 12 dates throughout the country. The tour ends on August 23 at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver. Don Felder of the Eagles opens the shows.

"Randy and I are thrilled that our songs have never gone away," Cummings said in a statement, according to CBC. "That people still want to hear us perform them live. We are going to go out and honour the music."

"I'm looking ahead and very excited to be joining up with Burton and touring as the Guess Who again," Bachman added. "Together, we created decades of incredible songs and memories that still stand strong today. Can't wait to sing them with you all soon!"

This announcement came after a September 2024 settlement between Cummings, Bachman, and their former bandmates Jim Kale and Garry Peterson. Cummings and Bachman got the trademark for The Guess Who as part of that deal.

The two musicians started the group in Winnipeg in 1965. They released 11 studio albums through 1975, churning out hits like "American Woman," "These Eyes," "No Time," and "Share the Land."

Bachman formed Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 1970. The group split in 1975 when Cummings launched a solo career.