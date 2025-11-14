Contests
KISS Plans Empty Chair for Ace Frehley at Kennedy Center Honors Ceremony

Dan Teodorescu
Bass player Gene Simmons, lead guitarist Ace Frehley, and rhythm guitarist and vocalist Paul Stanley of the rock group ''KISS'' perform live, June 27, 2000 at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
George De Sota via Getty Images

KISS will reserve a vacant seat for Ace Frehley when they accept the Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 7. Bassist Gene Simmons revealed this tribute at the Love Ride charity event in Castaic, California, on Nov. 9.

"In Ace's memory, we're gonna make sure one of the four chairs is empty with Ace's name, because he deserves to be there in spirit, even if he can't be there physically," Simmons said at the event, Music News reports.

Ace Frehley died on Oct. 16 at age 74 after a fall. The Morris County Medical Examiner's Office determined blunt trauma injuries to the head caused his death. Simmons, frontman Paul Stanley, and drummer Peter Criss attended his funeral on October 22 in the Bronx.

"Very sad. Paul and myself and Peter Criss, we went to Ace's funeral. He sadly passed," Simmons said. "And the saddest part of all, besides the pain and suffering to his friends, family, his daughter, his wife, his whole family, is that Ace didn't live long enough to be with us on December 7 when the president and everybody's gonna get up there and honour KISS in entering the Kennedy Center Honors."

The 76-year-old bassist performed with Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer at the Love Ride motorcycle and music charity event. This event raises funds for veterans and music education programs.

The ceremony happens at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates people whose work has influenced American performing arts. KISS joins stage star Michael Crawford, singer Gloria Gaynor, country musician George Strait, and actor Sylvester Stallone in this year's class. President Donald Trump will attend to honor the recipients. Fans can read more about the event and this year's honorees on the Kennedy Center website.

Ace FrehleyKISS
Dan TeodorescuWriter
