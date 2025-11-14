Matt Cord’s Prizes Week Of 11/17
Listen to Matt Cord the week of 11/17 for some amazing prizes Lame Ass Trivia: a pair of tickets to Journey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, on…
Listen to Matt Cord the week of 11/17 for some amazing prizes
Lame Ass Trivia: a pair of tickets to Journey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, on Monday, May 23rd, 2026
Connect 3: a pair of tickets to America on May 16th at Ocean Casino and Resort
D-Student Trivia: a pair of tickets to Mötley Crüe on July 27th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion