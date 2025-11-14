Contests
Matt Cord’s Prizes Week Of 11/17

Listen to Matt Cord the week of 11/17 for some amazing prizes Lame Ass Trivia: a pair of tickets to Journey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, on…

Matt Cord Weekly Prize

Listen to Matt Cord the week of 11/17 for some amazing prizes

Lame Ass Trivia: a pair of tickets to Journey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, on Monday, May 23rd, 2026

Connect 3: a pair of tickets to America on May 16th at Ocean Casino and Resort

D-Student Trivia: a pair of tickets to Mötley Crüe on July 27th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

