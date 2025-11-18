Squeeze Announces ‘Trixies’ Album Release With Songs Written in 1974

Squeeze will release Trixies on March 6, 2026. The album features tracks that Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook wrote in 1974 as teenagers. The pair crafted a concept album about a fictional nightclub, writing 10 tracks set inside an imaginary south London spot. After discovering the original cassette from 51 years ago, the band recorded these songs with their current players.

"We fully committed ourselves to songwriting, but this was three or four years before we even got to make our first record," said Difford, according to AOL. "Long story short, these were songs that we just didn't have enough musical experience to record properly."

"The songs that we wrote then astound me. I'm proud of them now, and I'm particularly proud that it was young us that did that," said Tilbrook, according to Rolling Stone.

This week, the band released their first single from the project, "Trixies Part One." Former Roots bassist Owen Biddle produced the album. He's been the group's bassist since 2020.

Squeeze started in 1973 and released their debut album in 1978. The band's hits include "Cool for Cats," "Up the Junction," "Tempted," and "Pulling Mussels From the Shell." Drummer Gilson Lavis, who came aboard in 1975, passed away last week at 74.