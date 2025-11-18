ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Squeeze Announces ‘Trixies’ Album Release With Songs Written in 1974

Squeeze will release Trixies on March 6, 2026. The album features tracks that Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook wrote in 1974 as teenagers. The pair crafted a concept album about…

Laura Adkins
Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze performing during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2024 in Glastonbury, England.
Joe Maher / Stringer via Getty Images

Squeeze will release Trixies on March 6, 2026. The album features tracks that Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook wrote in 1974 as teenagers. The pair crafted a concept album about a fictional nightclub, writing 10 tracks set inside an imaginary south London spot. After discovering the original cassette from 51 years ago, the band recorded these songs with their current players.

"We fully committed ourselves to songwriting, but this was three or four years before we even got to make our first record," said Difford, according to AOL. "Long story short, these were songs that we just didn't have enough musical experience to record properly."

"The songs that we wrote then astound me. I'm proud of them now, and I'm particularly proud that it was young us that did that," said Tilbrook, according to Rolling Stone

This week, the band released their first single from the project, "Trixies Part One." Former Roots bassist Owen Biddle produced the album. He's been the group's bassist since 2020.

Squeeze started in 1973 and released their debut album in 1978. The band's hits include "Cool for Cats," "Up the Junction," "Tempted," and "Pulling Mussels From the Shell." Drummer Gilson Lavis, who came aboard in 1975, passed away last week at 74.

Squeeze is touring with Madness in the UK through Dec. 20 at the O2 Arena in London. Trixies is the band's first album since 2017's The Knowledge. It will come in CD and vinyl formats. The band created another album of new material that will come out later.

glenn tilbrooksqueeze
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Mick Jagger arrives at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of his new solo album "Goddess in the Doorway"
MusicThis Day in Rock History: November 19Dan Teodorescu
Ian Gillan of Deep Purple performs on Sunset Stage as part of the Rock In Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 15, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MusicDeep Purple Singer Ian Gillan Reveals 30 Percent Vision Remaining, Considers RetirementLaura Adkins
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Alice Cooper (4th. from left) with original band members Neal Smith Michael Bruce and Dennis Dunaway during Music Biz 2017 - Industry Jam 2 at the Renaissance Hotel on May 15, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicAlice Cooper Reunites With Original Band Members at Phoenix Charity ShowDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect