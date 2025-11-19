Foo Fighters Perform First Show With New Drummer at Mexico City Festival

Foo Fighters returned to Mexico City at the Corona Capital festival's 15th edition on Friday, Nov. 14. The band played a 120-minute set, and it was their first performance with Ilan Rubin as their new drummer.

Hits spanned their 30-year career. They played classics like "All My Life," "The Pretender," "These Days," "My Hero," "Learn to Fly," and "Everlong." Dave Grohl's group also covered Motörhead's "Ace of Spades" during the show on the main stage.

"Ten years ago [or] 12 years ago, we came down to play a couple shows here and it was those shows in Mexico City that helped us make our Sonic Highways TV series and record possible," Grohl told the audience, according to Billboard. "So I want you guys to thank yourselves, Mexico City, for helping the Foo Fighters continue making music, continue doing the thing we love to do."

Corona Capital drew over 78,000 attendees on day one, according to promoter Ocesa. Queens of the Stone Age showed up. So did Franz Ferdinand, Garbage, Kaiser Chiefs, 4 Non Blondes, Jet, Lucy Dacus, Bad Bad Hats, Debby Friday, and other acts.