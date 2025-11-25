ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Paul Kelly Named New Morning Host for 102.9 WMGK

There’s a new morning voice coming to Philadelphia’s classic rock station, and it’s one that’s already familiar to many listeners. Beasley Media Group has announced that Paul Kelly will take…

Rachel Pitts
Paul Kelly

There’s a new morning voice coming to Philadelphia’s classic rock station, and it’s one that’s already familiar to many listeners. Beasley Media Group has announced that Paul Kelly will take over as the new morning host of 102.9 WMGK-FM starting Monday, December 1, 2025. For Kelly, a proud Philadelphia native and longtime member of the MGK family, the move marks a full-circle moment—and a dream come true.

Kelly first joined WMGK in March 2019, serving as the station’s trusted “designated hitter,” covering weekend shows, holidays, and fill-in shifts. Born and raised in the City of Brotherly Love, he’s been connected with MGK since childhood, when he would visit the station on his bike just to see the studios and meet his radio heroes. Now, after decades of on-air experience across the Northeast, including stops in Atlantic City, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Poughkeepsie, Paul is stepping into the spotlight to lead mornings at MGK.

Beyond the studio, Kelly is deeply involved in the community. He co-founded Kelly Music For Life, a nonprofit that supports music education and local arts through concerts, events, and The Kelly Center in Havertown. His passion for radio, combined with his dedication to local culture, makes him a natural fit for one of Philly’s most beloved stations.

Beasley Philadelphia Market Manager Paul Blake and Program Director Chuck Damico both praised Kelly’s deep roots, authentic energy, and genuine connection with listeners. Fans can hear The Paul Kelly Morning Show weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on 102.9 WMGK, via the MGK app, or online at WMGK.com.

Starting this December, mornings in Philly will rock just a little bit brighter with Paul Kelly behind the mic.

Philadelphia
Rachel PittsEditor
Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.
Related Stories
A man places a Tiny Vinyl on a turntable
WMGKTiny Vinyl: The Adorable 21st Century Answer to the 45Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
yellow bellied cumberland slider turtle with its face and upper body in closeup, tropical reptile specie from America
WMGKLook Out Below! Watch for Turtles Crossing New Jersey Beach Roadways in JuneMichael Vyskocil
Closeup of Gambler Pressing the Spin Button While Playing Slot Machine in the Casino. Gambling Industry Theme. Atlantic City
WMGKAtlantic City Sets the Tone for Summer FunMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect