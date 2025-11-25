Paul Kelly Named New Morning Host for 102.9 WMGK

There’s a new morning voice coming to Philadelphia’s classic rock station, and it’s one that’s already familiar to many listeners. Beasley Media Group has announced that Paul Kelly will take over as the new morning host of 102.9 WMGK-FM starting Monday, December 1, 2025. For Kelly, a proud Philadelphia native and longtime member of the MGK family, the move marks a full-circle moment—and a dream come true.

Kelly first joined WMGK in March 2019, serving as the station’s trusted “designated hitter,” covering weekend shows, holidays, and fill-in shifts. Born and raised in the City of Brotherly Love, he’s been connected with MGK since childhood, when he would visit the station on his bike just to see the studios and meet his radio heroes. Now, after decades of on-air experience across the Northeast, including stops in Atlantic City, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Poughkeepsie, Paul is stepping into the spotlight to lead mornings at MGK.

Beyond the studio, Kelly is deeply involved in the community. He co-founded Kelly Music For Life, a nonprofit that supports music education and local arts through concerts, events, and The Kelly Center in Havertown. His passion for radio, combined with his dedication to local culture, makes him a natural fit for one of Philly’s most beloved stations.

Beasley Philadelphia Market Manager Paul Blake and Program Director Chuck Damico both praised Kelly’s deep roots, authentic energy, and genuine connection with listeners. Fans can hear The Paul Kelly Morning Show weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on 102.9 WMGK, via the MGK app, or online at WMGK.com.