Robert Plant Performs on CBS Saturday Morning With Saving Grace Band

Laura Adkins
Singer Robert Plant performs with Alison Kraus on the Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England.
Leon Neal via Getty Images

Robert Plant showed up on CBS Saturday Morning on Nov. 22 for the Saturday Sessions segment. The former Led Zeppelin lead singer performed "Higher Rock" at 7 a.m. ET.

The performance happened during the final week of his US tour. Plant wrapped up shows in California with dates at Fox Theater in Oakland on Nov. 21, United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles on Nov. 22, and Harrah's Resort SoCal in Valley Center on Nov. 23.

Plant has been touring to support his latest record, Saving Grace, which came out on Sept. 26. This is his 12th studio album. It features traditional folk covers, and it marks a collaboration between the 78-year-old singer and Suzi Dian.

The record was produced over six years across the Cotswolds and Welsh Borders. Critics said that his voice has gotten better with age. Jessica Morrison from Red94 wrote, "The Saving Grace project proves Plant remains creatively vital. He's not rehashing the past or living off classics. Instead, he's exploring new musical territory. This approach keeps him relevant decades into his career. Fans appreciate watching him evolve rather than simply repeat old glories." 

Just one day before the CBS appearance, Plant recorded an NPR Tiny Desk Concert on Nov. 21. The 26-minute performance featured traditional songs and covers by Moby Grape, Low, and Led Zeppelin.

TV appearances by the singer remain rare, and he is selective with where he performs on camera. The CBS Saturday Morning slot reaches millions of viewers when it plays every week

Laura AdkinsWriter
