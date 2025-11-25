Robert Plant Performs on CBS Saturday Morning With Saving Grace Band

Robert Plant showed up on CBS Saturday Morning on Nov. 22 for the Saturday Sessions segment. The former Led Zeppelin lead singer performed "Higher Rock" at 7 a.m. ET.

The performance happened during the final week of his US tour. Plant wrapped up shows in California with dates at Fox Theater in Oakland on Nov. 21, United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles on Nov. 22, and Harrah's Resort SoCal in Valley Center on Nov. 23.

Plant has been touring to support his latest record, Saving Grace, which came out on Sept. 26. This is his 12th studio album. It features traditional folk covers, and it marks a collaboration between the 78-year-old singer and Suzi Dian.

The record was produced over six years across the Cotswolds and Welsh Borders. Critics said that his voice has gotten better with age. Jessica Morrison from Red94 wrote, "The Saving Grace project proves Plant remains creatively vital. He's not rehashing the past or living off classics. Instead, he's exploring new musical territory. This approach keeps him relevant decades into his career. Fans appreciate watching him evolve rather than simply repeat old glories."

Just one day before the CBS appearance, Plant recorded an NPR Tiny Desk Concert on Nov. 21. The 26-minute performance featured traditional songs and covers by Moby Grape, Low, and Led Zeppelin.