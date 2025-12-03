Aerosmith’s ‘One More Time’ EP Debuts at No. 9 on Billboard 200, Securing Top 10 Album in Sixth Consecutive Decade

On the Billboard 200 chart, Aerosmith and Yungblud's EP, One More Time, landed at No. 9 on Dec. 6. This debut positions Aerosmith as the second group and fifth act to score a top 10 album across six straight decades from the 1970s through the 2020s. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers now stand alongside The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, and James Taylor. They're the only acts who've accomplished this.

One More Time is Aerosmith's tenth top-10 album. Their last, Music From Another Dimension!, peaked at No. 5. This release also brings their first batch of new music in 13 years. Aerosmith first cracked the top 10 in 1976 with Rocks, which climbed to No. 3. In 1989, Pump reached No. 5.

Their 1990s run included two No. 1 albums: 1993's Get a Grip and 1997's Nine Lives. During the 2000s, 2001's Just Push Play reached No. 2, while 2004's Honkin' On Bobo peaked at No. 5.

One More Time dominated four Billboard album charts. The EP took Top Rock & Alternative Albums, marking Yungblud's first No. 1 there and Aerosmith's first in over a decade. It also grabbed No. 1 spots on Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Indie Store Album Sales.

On the Official Albums Chart, One More Time got to No. 1, marking Aerosmith's first U.K. chart-topper. "No words can express how grateful I am for this… my second official number 1 of 2025. Massive love to everyone who supported this record in the name of rock and roll," said Yungblud, according to Official Charts.