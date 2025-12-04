David Byrne Brings 13-Piece Band to Tiny Desk Concert

David Byrne showed up at a Tiny Desk Concert on Dec. 1. He brought more than a dozen musicians, and they crammed into a 10-by-11-foot space. The former Talking Heads lead singer and his crew wore matching blue suits. The 20-minute set featured two new songs and two classics. Maia Stern directed and edited the video.

The group kicked off with "Everybody Laughs" and "Don't Be Like That" from his September album, Who Is the Sky? Then came two Talking Heads tracks: "(Nothing But) Flowers" from the 1988 album, Naked, and "Life During Wartime" from 1979's Fear of Music.

The 13-piece ensemble included Mauro Refosco, Ray Suen, Kely Pinheiro, Daniel Mintseris, Stephane San Juan, Tim Keiper, Yuri Yamashita, Tendayi Kuumba, Sasha Rivero, Hannah Straney, Sean Donovan, and Jordan Dobson.

Musicians played cello, saxophone, marimba, Brazilian timbau, and zabumba. Guitars and keys rounded out the mix. Watch the full video below.

The current tour design made the tight setting possible. Each show's stage setup was almost bare, with no cables or amps cluttering the floor. Artists wore or carried compact, custom-made instruments to make moving easier.

Byrne has a history of putting on shows with sprawling casts, choreographed dancing, and unusual instrumentation. The 73-year-old performer often collaborates with former Talking Heads members at special events.

His latest tour continues that tradition with elaborate productions across large stages, though the Tiny Desk appearance required significant downsizing.

Who Is the Sky? marks his first solo release since 2018's American Utopia. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the artist spoke about incorporating fresh versions of classics into his sets. "I can mix and match and have it adapt to the sound that I'm doing at the moment without completely destroying the integrity of the older songs," he said, according to Rolling Stone.