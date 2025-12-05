Enter to win a pair of tickets as 102.9 MGK Presents: Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2025
Enter below to win a pair of tickets as 102.9 MGK’s Presents: Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Sunday, December 21st at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
All this weekend, we have your chance to win your way in to experience this holiday classic, live and in person. Listen to Cyndy and Angel for a keyword each hour. Each keyword is another chance for you to win. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster, including $55 ‘all-in’ tickets (fees are included in that price). A portion of the proceeds benefit The Salvation Army.