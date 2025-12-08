ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Grateful Dead Gets Guinness World Record for 66 Top 40 Albums on Billboard 200

The Grateful Dead snagged a Guinness World Records title on Dec. 4. The group has charted more Top 40 albums on the U.S. Billboard 200 than anyone else — 66…

Laura Adkins
The band Grateful Dead performs at the Mid-Atlantic Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC.
David McNew via Getty Images

The Grateful Dead snagged a Guinness World Records title on Dec. 4. The group has charted more Top 40 albums on the U.S. Billboard 200 than anyone else — 66 in total. Dave's Picks Vol. 56 landed at No. 25 in November, marking their latest achievement.

Craig Glenday, the editor-in-chief for Guinness World Records, handed them the honor via Instagram video. He said that the band created "60 incredible years of music" and "an incredible, unmatched achievement ... So congratulations, you are officially amazing.” 

Back in February 2024, the group broke a tie with Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley. That's when their 59th Top 40 entry hit the charts. Every Dave's Picks release since then has pushed them further ahead.

The Bay Area group started 60 years ago. They quit performing in 2015, two decades after lead guitarist Jerry Garcia passed away. Phil Lesh, a founding bassist, kept playing until he died in October 2024.

Bob Weir and Mickey Hart still play with Dead & Company, which includes John Mayer. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame awarded them in 1994, and they received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007.

Mark Pinkus runs Rhino Records as president. He said the label plans to keep preserving what the band created through archival releases. "What a wonderful way to close out their 60th anniversary celebrations," Pinkus said in a statement.

Rhino Music released Dave's Picks Vol. 56 as a four-CD set. It contains almost five hours of music from Rainbow Theatre shows in London during March 1981. The label also dropped a 60-disc set called Enjoying the Ride in May. It packed 450 live tracks, most of which had never been released before. 

During their anniversary celebrations, the band became a 2024 Kennedy Center Honoree. Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay, the only woman who performed in their lineup, died in Nov.

Elvis PresleyFrank SinatraGrateful Dead
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones attend The Rolling Stones celebrate the North American debut of Exhibitionism at Industria
MusicThis Day in Rock History: December 9Dan Teodorescu
A split image of Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd on the left and Kelly Hansen of Foreigner on the right.
MusicLynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner Set 19-Date Summer Tour for 2026Laura Adkins
(L-R) James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform onstage during Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
MusicMetallica Rocks Bahrain As Their Worldwide Tour ContinuesLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect