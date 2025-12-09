Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show With Full Orchestra Set for Sydney Opera House in February

TEG Dainty will present Seventh Wonder Performs Fleetwood Mac — Orchestrated at the Sydney Opera House on Feb. 14, 2026. The show features a complete run-through of the Rumours album, performed by The Metropolitan Orchestra under the baton of conductor Sarah-Grace Williams.

Dennis Dunstan oversees the production. He co-managed Fleetwood Mac. The concert will deliver the 1977 album, Rumours, in exact sequence alongside hits spanning the band's decades-long career.

Mick Fleetwood responded to the orchestral arrangement, saying, "On first hearing Seventh Wonder Orchestrated, it gave me goosebumps! Really, spooky good!" according to Noise11.

Seventh Wonder has earned praise for shows that mirror the original band's sound. This tribute act is the only authorized orchestral production of its kind.

"Fleetwood Mac's music is timeless, and this show is the ultimate celebration of their artistry. It's an experience you won't want to miss!" said Dunstan, according to Broadway World.

Paul Dainty is the CEO of TEG Dainty. He has toured the band across Australia and New Zealand over the years. "Their music has shaped generations, and their legacy continues to grow," Dainty said. "To bring Seventh Wonder's extraordinary, orchestrated show to the Sydney Opera House with my great friend Dennis is something very special. Audiences are going to experience the magic of these songs like never before."

Rumours came out on Feb. 4, 1977. It became the group's first No. 1 in the UK. The album topped the U.S. Billboard 200 and has sold over 40 million copies worldwide.

The record won the GRAMMY Album of the Year in 1978. Four singles charted from it, including "Dreams," which became the group's only U.S. No. 1 hit.