Bob Dylan Announces 27-Date U.S. Tour Starting March 2026

Bob Dylan will perform 27 shows across the United States from Mar. 21 through May 1, 2026. This run marks his fifth year bringing the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour to audiences.

The tour launches at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nebraska. It concludes at the Abilene Auditorium in Abilene, Texas. Dylan will skip most major cities, visiting smaller markets that big rock acts seldom reach instead.

Stops include La Crosse, Wisconsin; Saginaw, Michigan; Spartanburg, South Carolina; Macon, Georgia; and Tyler, Texas. Detroit is the only large metro area scheduled.

The Rough and Rowdy Ways tour first launched on Nov. 2, 2021, at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. That show featured the live debut of most songs from his 2020 album bearing the same name.

Dylan has performed most tracks from that record over 275 times each. He hasn't played the 17-minute song, "Murder Most Foul," live.

The 84-year-old has used five different drummers during the tour. He switches up song arrangements from night to night. "One night, a song has drums and is a fast, up-tempo song," said Ray Padgett, according to Rolling Stone. "The next night it's a solo piano ballad, the same song."

Fans can expect to hear songs from Rough and Rowdy Ways along with older favorites like "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight" and "Desolation Row." Dylan might also throw in surprise covers, as he did during his 2025 European shows when he played Van Morrison's "Going Down to Bangor" in Belfast and the Pogues' "A Rainy Night in Soho" in Dublin.

Dylan took breaks from the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in 2024 and 2025 to join Willie Nelson at the Outlaw Music Festival. Those shows featured different setlists with older material and covers.

The musician recorded his 1979 album, Slow Train Coming, and his 1980 album, Saved, at Muscle Shoals Sound in Alabama. He last played at the Dothan Civic Center in 1995, 30 years before his scheduled return on Apr. 23.

Dylan's most recent album was 2023's Shadow Kingdom. Timothée Chalamet portrayed him in the 2024 film A Complete Unknown.