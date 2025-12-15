The Who’s Roger Daltrey Knighted for Charity Work

The Who frontman, Roger Daltrey, got his knighthood from Prince William at Windsor Castle last Wednesday. The 81-year-old singer earned recognition after working with charities and making music, appearing in The King's Birthday Honours list back in June.

This knighthood recognizes Daltrey's work with the Teenage Cancer Trust, which he founded and led from 2000 to 2025.

"For me, it's a double honour because I'm getting it for my work with Teenage Cancer Trust," Daltrey said after the investiture ceremony, as reported by The Independent. "But for Teenage Cancer Trust, I'm accepting it on behalf of all those people who may never get an honour and without whom we never would have made the success we have made of our charity."

That first Teenage Cancer Trust show by The Who and Friends at Royal Albert Hall in 2000 brought in more than $16 million (£12 million) through ticket sales, plus money from a concert film and CD release that followed. Since then, these yearly gigs have featured Sir Paul McCartney, Oasis, Muse, and Ed Sheeran taking the stage.

Daltrey gained fame in the 1960s with his band The Who, alongside fellow bandmates Pete Townshend, Keith Moon, and John Entwistle. They created hits like "My Generation," "Baba O'Riley," and "I Can See for Miles."

Last year, Daltrey quit his curator job after more than two decades. He still stays connected as an honorary patron. "It needs young blood to survive, and now (The Cure's) Robert Smith is doing it next year and we'll get a different curator every year then," Daltrey said. "I can't believe I did it for 24 years because it's not an easy thing they do."