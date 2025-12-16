Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Reaches New Milestone

A song as legendary as Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" seems as if it's already reached any milestone imaginable. But, this month, the song reach yet another landmark, this time on YouTube.

In December 2025, the music video for the song "Bohemian Rhapsody" surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube. Not only that, but the showing makes it the oldest track to ever reach that historic milestone.

A Look at Queen's Legendary 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Single

"Bohemian Rhapsody" was such a wild concept for a song when Freddie Mercury envisioned it decades ago. Queen was supposed to be a rock band, but they broke all of the rules when they decided to release this track. Anything but commercial, "Bohemian Rhapsody" was a six-minute epic track that refused to conform or fit into any mold. This song had no chorus. It really didn't have a genre. It was just there, beautiful, and ready for the world to consume it. It has so much confidence, drama and heart. Congratulations to Queen for pulling off such a special song.

This has been a huge year for "Bohemian Rhapsody," too, since Queen honored the legendary track's 50th anniversary in October. In honor of the anniversary, Queen released the single on transparent blue heavyweight 12-inch vinyl, as a 12-inch picture disc, as well as a blue cassette single.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" arrived on Queen's seminal A Night at the Opera. It was a special song for the band, because it marked their first No. 1 single in the U.K. and spent nine weeks on the top of that tally.