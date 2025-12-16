Three Former Breaking Benjamin Members Set March 2026 Show Under New Name

Three ex-Breaking Benjamin musicians will take the stage next year on March 7 at Front Street Station in Northumberland, PA. They're calling themselves We Are Not Alone. Guitarist Aaron Fink, bassist Mark Klepaski, and drummer Jeremy Hummel plan to play tracks from the Saturate and We Are Not Alone periods, bringing Deepfield singer-guitarist Baxter Teal along as their frontman, NuMetal reports.

The spot sits just north of Selinsgrove, PA, the town where Breaking Benjamin got its start back in 1999. Teal won the frontman slot after singing "Blow Me Away" and "So Cold" at his tryout.

Hummel was there from day one in 1999, but left in 2004, with Chad Szeliga replacing him on drums. Klepaski and Fink both came aboard in 2002, which happened to be the same year the band dropped their first album with Hollywood Records, Saturate.

Teal led Deepfield, a South Carolina rock act he started with Shinedown bassist Eric Bass. They hit the road hard through the 2000s until calling it quits in 2010. Since then, he's put out two more albums using that same band name.

Things fell apart in the early 2010s when the band went quiet for a while. Singer Ben Burnley got into it with Fink and Klepaski about their label dropping a hits package. That collection had a remixed cut of "Blow Me Away" featuring Sydnee Duran from Valora as a guest.

Burnley said nobody asked him or the band's management before making that call. He accused the two of going behind his back. So he kicked them both out. Then came the lawyers. Burnley walked away with the rights to the band name. Szeliga left after the judge made that ruling.

Burnley's been running the band with fresh blood ever since. Dark Before Dawn came out in 2015, followed by Ember in 2019.