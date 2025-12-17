Joel Hoekstra’s 13 Releases Second Single ‘You Can Give’ From Upcoming Album

Joel Hoekstra dropped "You Can Give" today. It's the second single from his solo project, Joel Hoekstra's 13. The complete album, From The Fade, will arrive on Feb. 27, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.

The Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist teamed up with drummer Vinny Appice, bassist Tony Franklin, keyboardist Derek Sherinian, and vocalist Girish Pradhan. This is the fourth album from the project.

"'You Can Give' is a heavy, riff-driven track," said Hoekstra, according to BraveWords. "Although some of the riffs could be described as metal, it still falls under the category of melodic hard rock."

Appice brought his Black Sabbath and Dio experience. Franklin came from The Firm and Blue Murder. Derek Sherinian, who spent time with Dream Theater and Sons of Apollo, plays keyboards while Jeff Scott Soto adds backing vocals.

"Vinny Appice and Tony Franklin do an amazing job laying out a strong, creative foundation," Hoekstra added. "Girish Pradhan delivers a powerful, emotional vocal performance, while Derek Sherinian and Jeff Scott Soto provide the perfect complementary parts on keys and backing vocals respectively."

The New York-based musician constructed each song from guitar riffs but kept his focus on melodies instead of long solos. "The songs were built from the guitar riffs up," Hoekstra said. "Most of the riffs were written during the time I was filling in with Accept, so there is a heavier edge to this album overall."

Hoekstra released three instrumental solo albums plus three albums with this side project. His resume includes work with Cher, Night Ranger, and the Broadway show Rock of Ages. He also filled in with Foreigner and Accept.

He appeared as a guest guitarist on Dancing with the Stars, and he played with Cher at the SNL 50 Homecoming Concert. The musician has written columns for Guitar World magazine and taught at Musician's Institute.