David Lee Roth To Perform Van Halen Hits at 2026 Sturgis Rally Opener

David Lee Roth will headline the Sturgis Buffalo Chip on Aug. 7, 2026. This marks his first time at the venue in two decades. The show will open the rally at the Wolfman Jack Main Stage.

"David Lee Roth said in an interview once that he sells smiles for a living, and we do the exact same thing at the Chip, so this feels like a match made in rock 'n' roll heaven," said Sturgis Buffalo Chip CEO Rod Woodruff, according to The Music Universe. "Opening the rally with an unforgettable show from Diamond Dave playing his biggest Van Halen hits will keep smiles permanently plastered on faces all through the Rally, and probably longer!"

Roth sang with Van Halen across four separate stints. His first run started in 1972 and ended in 1985, and it was the longest by far. During those years, he belted out vocals on the band's first six studio records.

The 1984 record climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Album Chart. "Jump" gave Van Halen their only No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. Roth left in 1985 to chase a solo path. He cut six studio albums on his own, scoring two top tens and a No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Chart with "Just Like Paradise."

He came back to Van Halen three more times, in 1996, 2001, and 2007. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame introduced the group in 2007, as well.

The festival will take place on Aug. 7 through 16, 2026. Attendees can catch concerts, charity rides, custom bike displays, stunts, women's gatherings, and races.