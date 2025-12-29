Iron Maiden Marks 50th Year With World Tour and Feature Documentary

ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
Iron Maiden reached its 50th year on December 25. Five decades have passed since bassist Steve Harris assembled the band's first lineup on Christmas Day 1975. Harris recruited guitarists Dave Sullivan and Terry Rance, drummer Ron Matthews, and singer Paul Day in London.

The band celebrates this with the Run For Your Lives world tour. It started on May 27 in Budapest, Hungary, and will conclude on November 1, 2026, in Santiago, Chile, spanning Europe, North America, and Latin America.

"It's pretty incredible when you think about it, but we don't think about it too much," Harris told Kerrang. "The band don't really say, 'Wow, this is 50 years!' It's brought to us by other people like management or whoever is making a bigger fuss about it."

Universal Pictures Content Group is working with the group on a feature documentary about their 50-year history. The film will showcase archival footage and interviews with members and notable figures in rock and film.

Harris tackled questions about retirement as the band marks its 50th year. "I'm not thinking about retirement, but we all know that it's coming at some point when you'll be forced into it by one thing or another," he said. "I still stay fit, playing football and tennis and things, but you never know what's coming round the corner."

The bassist said the band still wants to reach a few countries. Harris mentioned Bangkok, where a show was canceled three weeks before due to a military coup.

"Is there anything left that I'd like to accomplish? Not really, though there are a couple of countries here and there we'd still like to get to," Harris said. "Maybe one day we'll drag the Iron Maiden plane out again to go and do them, because that makes those shows a lot easier!"

The band returns to Knebworth on July 11, 2026. Harris stressed the importance of making the most of their time on the road. "That's why you've got to make the most of this while you can, going out enjoy every gig for the sake of it," he said. Fans can check out all future tour dates on the band's official website.

