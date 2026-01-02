ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
Disturbed Plans Open-Ended Break to Spend Time With Family, Work on Unreleased Material

Laura Adkins
Dan Donegan, David Draiman and John Moyer of Disturbed perform onstage during a concert at The O2 Arena on October 26, 2025 in London, England.
Matthew Baker via Getty Images

Disturbed is taking an open-ended break from touring after wrapping up their 25th-anniversary tour for The Sickness on Oct. 28. Bassist John Moyer said that the pause is standard practice for bands after touring cycles. It comes as lead singer David Draiman plans to spend time with his new wife.

"Yeah, you know, every band takes a break after they tour. It's pretty standard," Moyer told Mark Strigl. "Some people are trying to make — honestly, it's so weird. Social media, and some of these news outlets, they try to blow things up, 'Disturbed are taking break after' blah, blah, blah… Every band takes a break after a tour. There's nothing special about this. It's not that big a deal."

Personal reasons make the timing right. "There's nothing wrong. Everything's great. Dave [Draiman] just got married. He might wanna enjoy some time with his wife before we jump back out on the road again. Just a thought," Moyer said.

The group has been writing and recording for the past two years. New material is ready, but it needs the right timing and concept before it drops, according to Moyer.

"There's no shortage of music coming from Disturbed, I'll tell you that right now. The band's been working in the studio now for the last two years, and there's a lot of material that is sitting there that's gonna get released. And it's some great stuff," Moyer said.

Release timing depends on several factors. "It's just a matter of which songs are right for us, what the concept is, and all the things that go with creating that art and pushing it," Moyer said.

No timeline has been set. The anniversary tour marked a milestone for the Chicago-based metal act, which formed in 1994.

Disturbed
Laura AdkinsWriter
