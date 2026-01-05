Alice Cooper’s Guitarist Nita Strauss Expecting First Baby

It's time to congratulate guitarist Nita Strauss, because the Alice Cooper band member has announced that she's expecting her first child with husband Josh Villalta.

Strauss shared the news on Thursday, Jan. 1, in a social media post coupled with a photo of the couple holding up a sonogram image. In the post, she also said that they're expecting a baby boy.

Nita Strauss Shares Exciting News for 2026

"Looks like 2026 will be the best year yet," she stated in the post. "We've waited so long for this miracle and now the time is finally here! He will come into this world surrounded by so much love! So excited to meet our little man this summer."

Strauss' husband Villalta is the drummer in her solo band and also her manager. He proposed to Strauss onstage during her album release party in Los Angeles in July 2023. The two tied the knot in May 2024 at L.A.'s Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, and it was a total rock star wedding that saw Nita and Josh performing with wedding guests such as Alice Cooper and Disturbed frontman David Draiman.

Strauss spent much of 2025 on the road with Alice Cooper. She first joined Cooper's solo band since 2014 and has been with him ever since, except for taking a break in 2022 to be in Demi Lovato's touring band. We wish Nita and Josh the best.