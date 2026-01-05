ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Paul Kelly’s Prizes Week Of 1/5

Listen to Paul Kelly the week of 1/5 for a chance to win these awesome prizes Early Risers – a 4-pack of tickets for the Philadelphia Fishing Show- January 9th…

brendan petrilli

Listen to Paul Kelly the week of 1/5 for a chance to win these awesome prizes

Early Risers - a 4-pack of tickets for the Philadelphia Fishing Show- January 9th through 11th at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. For tickets and info, visit PhillyFishingShow.com.

Connect 3 -a pair of tickets to David Lee Roth 5/19/26 at the Keswick Theatre

contest
brendan petrilliWriter
Related Stories
The New Year, New Gear Giveaway
ContestsThe New Year, New Gear GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect