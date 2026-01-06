Peter Gabriel Unleashes First Single From New Album

Peter Gabriel is starting off 2026 in the best way possible: by releasing new music. Yes, Gabriel has released his first new single of the new year.

To kick off the fresh year, the celebrated musician has unleashed "Been Undone," which marks the first single off his upcoming album, o/i. The new release also marks his follow-up to 2023's i/o. See what he did there?

"Some of these songs are going to form part of the brain project that I’ve been exploring for a number of years, and some just make me feel happy. I hope you like them," Gabriel said in a statement.

New Peter Gabriel Singles Throughout 2026

As for how this album will slowly arrive, Gabriel will release a new song from the album with each full moon of the year. That's exactly how he released his late record, too. So, the full album will be out by the end of 2026, as well as Dark-Side and Bright-Side mixes.

"Been Undone (Dark-Side Remix)" is streaming and available for download now on all the usual digital outlets.

On top of the new songs sprinkling out throughout the year, each new track will also get its own piece of art. The artwork for "Been Undone," called Ciclotrama 156 (Palindrome), is courtesy of São Paulo–based artist Janaina Mello Landini.

"The first artwork is a special piece from Janaina Mello Landini. The way she takes the rope and moves it out, unravelling it, is almost like fractals or tree trunks and looks like the brain in some ways too, so I see a lot of entry points,” Gabriel said in a statement. “I am delighted that Janaina is willing to participate and be part of the process.”